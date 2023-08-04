President, PM pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal on his 74th birth anniversary

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the memory of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary to be observed tomorrow.

In separate messages on the eve of the anniversary, the President and Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Kamal, who was a shining star in the country's sports and cultural arenas.

The President in his message said: "On the 74th birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter and Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation, I pay my deepest respect to his memory."

The head of the state welcomed the initiative taken by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to celebrate the day nationwide with due dignity.

He said that it is undoubtedly a commendable initiative to give the 'Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-2023' to eminent sportspersons of the country for their successful contribution in the field of sports to commemorate and show respect to the accomplished sports organizer and talented sportsperson Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal.

"The heroic freedom fighter martyred Captain Sheikh Kamal is not with us today, but he has left behind his principles, ideals, methods and directions, which are undoubtedly the path we are on today," he added.

For establishing Abahani Krira Chakra, he will be forever remembered in the sports arena of Bangladesh, the President continued.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said assassins killed Bangabandhu's eldest son Sheikh Kamal at first on the black night of August 15, 1975 after storming Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32 number.

Though the group of coward assassins killed Sheikh Kamal physically, the path he showed, his principles and guidelines in reaching the country's sports arena at international level still remain as model to be followed, she said.

Sheikh Kamal still remains as a source of inspiration to the people and will remain in future, too, she mentioned.

"Today on his 74th birth anniversary, I am recalling him with profound love and affection," the premier said.

She said Sheikh Kamal was a shining star in the field of sports in independent Bangladesh.

Before the country's independence, Kamal founded Abahani Samajkalyan Sangstha and after returning from the Liberation War, he founded Abahani Krira Chakra, she said.

Apart from football, he also formed teams for hockey, cricket and table tennis under Abahani Krira Chakra, she said, adding that Sheikh Kamal used to provide modern dresses and sporting equipment to players.

Kamal appointed British coach for ensuring advanced training in sports for the first time in independent Bangladesh, she said.

At one stage, Kamal decided to establish district branch of Abahani Krira Chakra, the premier said, adding that he also took steps to provide retirement allowances to players apart from taking up various initiatives to make them self-reliant.

As per the goal, he set up 'Kheloyar Kalyan Tohobil' after receiving Taka 10 lakh donation from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said.

Sheikh Kamal was a multitalented person and a role model of youth, she said.

He was the country's best sports organizer, a sportsperson and a very meritorious student as well, she said.

She said Kamal used to practice and foster native culture from his heart apart from studying.

He had remarkable contributions to every sphere including sports, music, acting, debate and extempore speech, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Kamal remained immortal in the cultural arena by forming Spondon Shilpi Gosthi.

Kamal, who was a very polite, decent and good-natured person, used to communicate with common people as a very simple person, she said, adding that Kamal used to extend his helping hand to anyone in their need.

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes and congratulations to all the recipients of the prestigious award 'Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-2023'.

She believed that this award will further encourage all individuals and organizations involved in sports and accelerate the ongoing progress in the field of sports.

Both the president and the premier wished a success of all programmes taken on the occasion of the 74th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal.