President returns home from Singapore tomorrow

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will return home tomorrow evening wrapping up his 13-day visit to Indonesia and Singapore.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and other entourages, is scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HSIA) here from Singapore at about 6pm.

Earlier on September 8, the Head of the State flew to Singapore for check up from Indonesian capital Jakarta, where he attended the 43rd 'ASEAN Summit', 18th 'East Asia Summit' and other related programmes with some sidelines bilateral meetings on September 5-7.

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Chair for 2023 Joko Widodo (Jokowi), President Shahabuddin left Dhaka for Jakarta on September 4.

Winding up his five-day Indonesia tour, the President reached Singapore in the afternoon of September 8.

He had his check up in Singapore and will depart Singapore Changi Airport tomorrow.

source: BSS