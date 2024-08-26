President urges all to stand by flood victims - Dainikshiksha

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has urged the countrymen to stand by the flood-affected people as he addressed the Janmashtami reception programme for the people of Hindu community at Bangabhaban here.

"I hope that everyone, being imbued with patriotism, will come forward to stand by the helpless and distressed people within their respective abilities whatever they have," he told the Hindu religious leaders.

The Head of the State was exchanging greetings with members of the Hindu community at a reception at Bangabhaban, marking Janmashtami, the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

He said, "Eleven districts of the south-eastern region of Bangladesh are greatly affected by the severe floods. People in flood-affected areas are living inhumane lives at present. These affected helpless people need multi-

faceted support, including food, water and medicine for their survival and safe shelter as well."



Noting that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to help the flood-hit people, the President mentioned the members of the 'Anti- Discrimination Students Movement' are also providing their support as much as they can.



President Shahabuddin extended his sincere greetings and congratulations to the people of the Hindu community, irrespective of the caste, creed and political affiliations, urging everyone to work together for the country's betterment.

Calling Sri Krishna as a benevolent and humanitarian man as well as a social reformer of Hinduism, he said the main philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna was to remove injustice, oppression and violence from the society, and building a congenial atmosphere and harmony amongst all.

"Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, a unique feature of our culture. . . The existing harmony and mutual amity in society should be maintained to accelerate national progress and prosperity," the President mentioned.

Pointing out that the constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh guarantees equal rights to all citizens, he said, "If we all want to move Bangladesh forward, we must forget the differences of religions and castes, and work together."

He said the main message of all religions is human welfare and religious values should be used for the welfare of the country and its people.

President Shahabuddin said this Janmashtami's pledge is to build a progressive and peaceful social system for the new generation in the bond of mutual sympathy, harmony and human values.

He asked everyone to maintain religious harmony in the society and behave in a tolerant manner, highlighting the country's long-cherished harmony and cultural heritage in the international arena.

Subsequently, the President went round the Durbar Hall and exchanged greetings with all the guests.

President's wife Dr. Rebeka Sultana, Religious Adviser of the Interim Government AFM Khalid Hossain, Primary and Mass Education Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, Justice Gobinda Chandra Thakur, Justice Biswajit Das, foreign diplomats, Ramakrishna Mission Principal Srimat Swami Purnatmananda Maharaj, Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Secretary Dr. Krishnendu Kumar Pal, Deputy Director Prashanto Kumar Biswas, President of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad Sri Basudeb Dhor, General Secretary Santosh Sharma and President of

Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee Sri Jayanta Kumar Deb and its General Secretary Dr. Tapas Kumar Pal attended.

President Office's Senior Secretary Dr Nasimul Ghani, Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Chowdhury and Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin also accompanied the President on the occasion that lasted from 11am to 11:24am.source: bss