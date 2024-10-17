President urges int’l community to help end Rohingya crisis - Dainikshiksha

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the international community to come forward to end the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh saying the crisis has been posing serious threat to the country’s economy .

He made the call when the newly appointed Non-Resident Ambassadors of Belarus and Estonia and the Non-Resident High Commissioner of Uganda presented their credentials to the President through three separate ceremonies at Bangabhaban here.

Newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus Mikhail KASKO was the first who presented his credentials to the President. He was followed by Estonian Ambassador Marje LUUP and Uganda High Commissioner in Dhaka Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda.

Later, President's Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin while briefing newsmen said Bangladesh always gives priority on improving bilateral and mutual ties with all countries including Belarus, Estonia and Uganda.

The President called upon the envoys to import more products from Bangladesh saying that Bangladesh had been producing various world-standard products including ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, ceramics and leather products.

Referring to the investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh, President Shahabuddin urged the investors of these countries to invest in various sectors, including special economic zones (SEZs) of Bangladesh.

In this connection, he attached importance on exchanges of official and business delegations level visits with Belarus, Estonia and Uganda.

Highlighting Rohingya crisis, the President sought all out cooperation of the international community for the safe, dignified and permanent repatriation of these Rohingyas, who were forcibly displaced from Myanmar to their motherland. He said that the crisis is posing serious threat the country’s economy and the society as well.

During the meeting, the High Commissioners and Ambassadors expressed eagerness in working for the better future of Bangladesh and the people of their respective countries.

They assured the President of continuing support to take the relations of their respective country’s to a new heights with Bangladesh in the days to come.

Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban, the envoys were accorded a 'guard of honour' by the horse-mounted contingent of the President Guard Regiment (PGR).

Bangabhaban secretaries concerned were present on the occasion, among others.

source: BSS