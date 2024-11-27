Prioritising child labour issues on reform agenda stressed - Dainikshiksha

Speakers, including journalists, emphasised that the interim government, formed following the recent student-led July-August mass uprising, must prioritise child labour issues on its reform agenda.

They said that despite legal bans, child labour remained prevalent in the country, with over 3.5 million children working, including about 10.68 lakh in hazardous conditions, said a press release.

The observation was made at a dialogue titled Media’s Role in Increasing Mass Awareness to Eradicate Child Labour: Reality and Expectations.

The dialogue was organised by a non-governmental organization, Action for Social Development, at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Tuesday.

Speakers at the dialogue highlighted the exploitation, oppression, and violence faced by child labourers as many of them endured severe torture and accidents, with some losing their lives prematurely.

They observed that prolonged exposure to unhealthy working environments left numerous children with chronic illnesses and reduced physical capabilities at a young age.

In his keynote address, ASD coordinator Syed Shahinur Rahman highlighted the vital role of media in combating child labour.

He recommended media outlets regularly broadcast programmes on child rights and child labour while promoting child journalism to provide children with a platform to voice their perspectives.

Mostafa Kamal Majumder, former editor of The New Nation, attended the event as the chief guest, which was presided over by Shamsunnahar Jolly, vice-chairperson of ASD’s executive committee.

Other participants included Press Institute of Bangladesh trainer Zilhaj Uddin Nipun, Halima Begum from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Dhaka Reporters Unity former president Rafiqul Islam Azad, National Press Club Management Committee member Shahnaz Poli, senior journalists Ashish Kumar Dey and Sharful Alam, and ASD project manager UKM Farhana Sultana.