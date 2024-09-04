Prof Mustaque Hossain resigns as RMU VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof AZM Mustaque Hossain has resigned from the post of Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) showing his personal ground.

RMU sources said Prof Hossain sent his resignation letter to the chancellor on Monday afternoon. Subsequently, a copy of the resignation letter has been reached to the local media yesterday.

In his resignation letter, Prof Mustaque Hossain said he has been discharging his duties with utmost sincerity, honesty and proficiency since his appointment to the post on June 30, 2021.

He also requested for taking necessary measures for receiving the resignation letter.source: bss