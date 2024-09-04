Prof Mustaque Hossain resigns as RMU VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof Mustaque Hossain resigns as RMU VC

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Prof AZM Mustaque Hossain has resigned from the post of Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) showing his personal ground.

RMU sources said Prof Hossain sent his resignation letter to the chancellor on Monday afternoon. Subsequently, a copy of the resignation letter has been reached to the local media yesterday.

In his resignation letter, Prof Mustaque Hossain said he has been discharging his duties with utmost sincerity, honesty and proficiency since his appointment to the post on June 30, 2021.

He also requested for taking necessary measures for receiving the resignation letter.source: bss

UAE pardons 57 convicted Bangladeshis: CA - dainik shiksha UAE pardons 57 convicted Bangladeshis: CA Khaleda acquitted in 5 defamation cases - dainik shiksha Khaleda acquitted in 5 defamation cases Govt going back to exams, other old systems as per 2012 curriculum - dainik shiksha Govt going back to exams, other old systems as per 2012 curriculum Muhammad Hasanuzzaman made Appellate Division registrar - dainik shiksha Muhammad Hasanuzzaman made Appellate Division registrar ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0029890537261963