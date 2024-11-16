Prof Yunus calls for working together amid global challenges, complexities - Dainikshiksha

Speaking at the international geopolitical conference, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said they live in times marked by "challenges and complexities" globally and laid emphasis on working together to address those challenges.

"We know that when we come together, when we work as one, we have the power to change the course of history. This convention is about exactly that—the power of unity, the strength of shared purpose," he said while delivering his inaugural speech at the international conference.

Prof Yunus laid emphasis on building an economy where fruits of technology and economic growth are shared evenly by all people, not monopolised by the privileged few.

"I am always a compulsive optimist. I always believe in the power of ideas, and power of imagination. If we can imagine together it becomes irresistible. Let's do it," he said.

oreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) Executive Director Zillur Rahman and Chair of CGS Munira Khan also spoke at the event.

Prof Yunus said whether it is economic disparity, social injustice, or the threat of climate change, they face issues that are overwhelming.

"And yet, in Bangladesh, we know something about resilience, about facing adversity and creating opportunity from it," he said, adding that it is a lesson he learned decades ago, working with villagers, seeing their courage, and being inspired by their strength.

"It is those experiences that taught me that every problem has a solution if we have the patience to peel it out, the courage to try, and the persistence to keep going," the chief adviser said.

He said the region is on the frontlines of climate change and every year, the coastal communities face rising waters and shifting weather patterns that impact lives, homes, and livelihoods.

This crisis is not something that can be put off for another day; it’s something that requires our immediate and united action, he said.

"At the same time, we are a region of immense potential. Ours is a country of the youth," Prof Yunus said.

Out of 171 million people half the population is under the age of 27 years. This makes the country very powerful in creativity.

"Our youth have the power to lead the world in sustainable development, to create models of green growth protecting and promoting our environment," Prof Yunus said.

But this requires cooperation, courage, and an unshakable belief in our shared future, he mentioned.

Prof Yunus encouraged the global participants to think about how to build a new world, as the youth have set on a path to create the New Bangladesh.

"Let’s challenge each other, listen to each other, and dare to imagine a new world with a new lifestyle consistent with an environmentally safe planet," he said.

Prof Yunus called for creating a new civilisation and from environmental perspective alone it has turned out to be self-destructive civilization.



"From economic perspective it has led to extreme accumulation of wealth," he said, adding that they need to create a world of three zeros, zero net carbon emission, zero wealth concentration -- by introducing social business to solve people's problems, rather than maximizing profit, zero unemployment by turning young people into entrepreneurs, rather than jobseekers.

"Nothing is impossible for human beings, if only we pursue it hard enough," he said.

Prof Yunus welcomed the international guests to a freshly emerged country, calling it a New Bangladesh to highlight the distance it wants to establish from the old Bangladesh.

Hundred days back nearly thousand students, and their supporters were killed by the old regime, 20,000 were wounded, he said.

"Through this international gathering let us pay respect to all those who sacrificed their lives, those who lost their limbs, eyes and many physical capacities, and those who are struggling with their lives," Prof Yunus said.

He urged the foreign guests not to miss an historical opportunity to walk through Dhaka streets, and watch the walls along the streets painted with the colorful paintings expressing the emotions and aspirations of young people, painted while there was a lull between the killing sprees.

Anybody watching them cannot but be amazed by the power of the expressions young people came up with, right at the killing fields, he said.

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh has always been a land of dreams, hard work, and an unbreakable will. "It is more so now, as the aspirations of the revolution are fresh in our minds."

"It’s the work of millions of voices, almost the voices of the entire nation, —voices that have demanded change, voices that continue to push us all to build a future based on human rights, freedom of speech, justice, and inclusion," he mentioned.

The Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) is hosting the 3rd edition of the Bay of Bengal Conversation (BOBC) 2024, an international geopolitical conference.

"We are honored to have Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, and a well-known person as our inaugural speaker," said Executive Director of CGS, Zillur Rahman.

Zillur Rahman said the third rendition of the Bay of Bengal Conference is the biggest event to date hosted by CGS.

“This year’s conference, “A Fractured World,” brings together over 200 speakers, 300 delegates, and an audience of 800 participants hailing from more than 80 countries around the world, he said.

The Bay of Bengal Conversation will reflect this spirit by serving as a global platform to explore challenges that resonate across borders, from human rights and climate change to economic development, security, and technological transformation.

source: unb