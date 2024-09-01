Prof Yunus starts his office at CAO - Dainikshiksha

Prof Yunus starts his office at CAO

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today started his office at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO), previously known as Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), at Tejgaon in the capital.

 Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed the matter to BSS.

The Sheikh Hasina government was toppled on August 5 in 2024 in a student-people revolution. Later, on August 8, Nobel Peace Laureate and economist Prof Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser to the interim government.

Since then, he was holding his office at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

When ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5, the PMO was vandalised, rendering it unusable. Repair work was carried out there for 15 consecutive days and now it has been made suitable for the office of the chief adviser.

The nameplates of the PMO have already been changed inside and outside the office, while security measures have been tightened too.source: bss

