Professor Anu Muhammad’s toes severed in train accident - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Anu Muhammad, a former professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after his toes were severed in a train accident at the Khilgaon railway gate in the capital on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:00 am when he slipped and fell under the wheels while attempting to disembark from a slow-moving train.

Professor Bidhan Sarker, head of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department at DMCH, stated that five toes of his left leg and one of his right leg were severed in the accident.

He also said that the severed toes of his left leg could not be recovered.



An author, editor, and activist, Professor Anu Muhammad, who has also been serving as the member secretary of the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power, and Ports, was promptly rescued and rushed to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

An outspoken political analyst, Anu Muhammad has been leading various movements on national issues.

According to assistant sub-inspector Md Masud of the DMCH police outpost, after receiving initial treatment at the emergency department, Professor Anu Muhammad was taken to the Operation Theatre for further medical attention.

Tanzimuddin Ahmed, a professor of international relations at Dhaka University, stated that the accident occurred immediately after Anu Muhammad alighted from the train he had been travelling on.

Anu Muhammad was returning to Dhaka on the Ekota Express train from Phulbaria in Dinajpur on that Sunday morning. source: new age