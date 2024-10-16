Protests grip Begum Rokeya University over teasing of female student by outsiders - Dainikshiksha

Students of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur staged protests on the campus late Tuesday night over the teasing of a female student allegedly by some outsiders.

They also blocked the Dhaka-Kurigram road for some time disrupting traffic.

Two outsiders harassed a female student near the main gate of Begum Rokeya University on Tuesday evening.

Three students from the university’s Mass Communication and Journalism Department, Abdullah Al Mamun, Mostafa Kamal, and Bidhan Roy, protested against the harassment.

At this time, the two outsiders called 10-15 more people and beat up students Mamun and Mostafa Kamal.

With the situation deteriorating more university students from various departments intervened, leading to a clash between the two groups. During the fighting three more university students were injured.

In protest, the students blocked the Dhaka-Kurigram road, demanding arrest of the outsiders and justice for the harassment.

Later, around 12 am, the two perpetrators were apprehended by the students and handed over to the university administration. The blockade was lifted after the vice-chancellor assured the students that appropriate punishment would be given to those responsible.

Shamsur Rahman Sumon, a student of the university, mentioned that outsiders from the university neighbourhood frequently cause disturbances on the campus, including theft and mugging.

In the past, these individuals would evade punishment by using political influence, but this time the students were determined to take action, he added.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Showkat Ali said that the two apprehended outsiders are currently in the custody of the university proctor. They are being interrogated, and discussions have been held with the police and administration.

Those responsible must be punished through the law, said VC.source: unb