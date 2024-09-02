Quader among 75 sued for killing school student in Uttara - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

Quader among 75 sued for killing school student in Uttara

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

Another murder case was filed against former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and 74 others for killing a school student named Md Sabid Hossain, during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 5.

Victim's brother Shahriar Kabir filed an application to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila's court this morning appealing to lodge a murder case against the 75 accused.

Accepting the plea, the court ordered Uttara Thana Police to record the statement of the plaintiff and register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

Besides Quader, also Awami League (AL) general secretary, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former law minister Anisul Haque, former state
minister of information and broadcasting, former DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun, former DB chief Mohammad Harun ar Rashid, among others, were made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the victim was shot on the head while attending a peaceful protest rally on August 5.

Being informed, his family members rushed Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara and identified his body, the case statement added.

Source : BSS

