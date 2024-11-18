Quick elections planned, interim govt’s tenure to be less than 4 years: Dr Yunus - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that the tenure of the interim government will be less than four years, and their intention is to hold the election as quickly as possible.

"I didn't say that I will be (in power) for four years. This is the maximum term. But that's not our intention. Our intention is to get it (hold polls) done as quickly as possible," he said while responding to a question during an interview with Qatar-based media Al Jazeera.

Prof Yunus said the exact timeframe for the interim government's tenure has not been determined yet.

"It should be under four years, that's for sure. It may be less," he said.

The chief adviser said it is all about what people and political parties want. "If political parties say forget about it (reform), give the election, we will do it," Prof Yunus said.

Asked if he plans to stand for election, Yunus said, "I am not a politician. I enjoy my role and what I am doing."



In the interview, Dr Yunus acknowledged the challenges ahead.

“Bangladesh is deep in corruption because of the system that we had for the past 15 years – mismanagement, misgovernance, the destruction of our institutions,” he said, adding that rebuilding the system “point by point, sector by sector” will be a “big task”.

Highlighting the importance reforms before the next national elections, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday pledged that they will hold the desired elections on completion of some necessary reforms.

“I am not sure how much opportunity we will get to implement the reform proposals. But I am giving you a word, if you give us a scope, we will hold your desired elections after completing some necessary reforms. Till then, I request you to be patient,” he said in a televised address to the nation in the evening, marking the completion of 100 days of the interim government.

The Election Commission will be formed in a few days, the chief adviser said, adding that all the responsibility of organising the elections will fall on the Election Commission once it is formed.

Mentioning that the question of when the elections will be held is on everyone's mind, Prof Yunus said they want to create an electoral system that will be followed for ages in the country and it will help save the country from any political crisis.

“For this, I am seeking the necessary time from you. Once the decision on electoral reforms is made, you will also get the election roadmap very soon,” said the Nobel Laureate who took oath as the chief adviser on August 8.

Source: UNB