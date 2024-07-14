Quota protest: RU students begin march to DC office - Dainikshiksha

Quota protest: RU students begin march to DC office

dainikshiksha desk |

Rajshahi University (RU) students started marching towards the district commissioner's office in Rajshahi this morning, demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs.

They plan to submit a memorandum to the president regarding their one-point demand.

The students gathered in front of the RU Central Library around 10:00am and began the march around 11:00am, reports our RU correspondent.

"We want our demands to be officially delivered to the government," said one of the students.

Previously, on Friday, RU students blocked the rail tracks in Rajshahi for four hours in protest.source: the daily star

