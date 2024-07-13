Quota protesters’ demands contradict constitution and state principles: Quader - Dainikshiksha

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that the demands and statements of the quota protesters contradict the constitution and the fundamental principles of state governance. He asserted that the law regarding the quota system will proceed in its own pace.

Quader made these remarks during a briefing at the Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi this afternoon. He emphasized the necessity of the quota system in the current context of the country, pointing out that a conspiratorial group is attempting to exploit the quota reform movement for their own gain.

“The absence of a quota system in recent years led to disappointing participation rates among women and marginalized communities,” Quader remarked. He further highlighted that Bangladesh has one of the lowest quota percentages for recruitment in South Asia, citing that India has 60%, Pakistan 92.5%, Nepal 45%, and Sri Lanka 50% in public sector jobs and 60% in university admissions.

Prior to the press briefing, Quader met with representatives from university faculties who are protesting for pension reforms. The meeting included 13 teacher representatives led by Akhtarul Islam, President of the Bangladesh University Teachers Association Federation, and General Secretary Professor Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan. Quader assured that the teachers’ other demands would be resolved through discussions.

Additionally, Quader addressed the ongoing flood crisis affecting approximately 2 million people across 15 districts. He noted that Awami League representatives and activists are actively assisting alongside the government to support the flood victims.

The briefing was attended by other Awami League leaders including Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizational Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, and Afzal Hossain, Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Minister for Education Shamsunnahar Chapa, and Prime Minister's Advisor on Education and Culture, poet Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

Source: UNB