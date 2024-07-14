Quota reform: Students march towards Bangabhaban defying police obstruction - Dainikshiksha

Students calling for the reform of the quota system in public service marched towards Bangabhaban removing police barricade at Gulistan in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Students from different universities including Dhaka University, Jagannath University, affiliated colleges and other educational institutions started the march from Dhaka University's central library around 12:10 pm.

They observed a sit-in at GPO intersection on the way to Bangabhaban and then removed the police barricade there.

A delegation of students will meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin to submit a memorendum , said Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the anti-quota movement.

The memorandum will call for an emergency parliamentary session to address what they describe as "quota discrimination" through new legislation or executive orders.

The protesters also demanded the withdrawal of a case filed by a police officer, giving a 24-hour ultimatum and denouncing the case as “false and fabricated.”

These announcements were made under the banner of the “Anti-Discrimination Student Movement” during a press conference held at Dhaka University's central library around 6 pm on Saturday.

In addition to the Dhaka’s march programme, students outside the capital will submit memorandums to the President through their respective deputy commissioners (DCs).