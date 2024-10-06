Rainless morning brings relief to students and commuters on first weekday Sunday - Dainikshiksha

Though the city life was crippled with incessant torrential rainfall for the past two days, the situation has largely improved on the first working day of the week.No news of downpour was reported in any part of Dhaka on Sunday morning, bringing some relief to students and commuters.

People, especially office-goers, workers and students were seen rushing to their destinations in the morning blessed with sunshine. Talking to UNB, private service holder Al Amin Sikdar, who was waiting for vehicles at Mouchak intersection to go to Gulshan in the morning, said Dhaka experienced heavy rainfall for the past two days causing immense suffering of people.

“But today morning I feel better as there is no rain right now,” he said. But he was bothered by waterlogging in some streets and alleys in the low-lying areas of the city caused by a minimal rainfall, disrupting daily life.He urged the authorities concerned to take visible and effective measures to address the long-standing problem.

AKM Nazmul Hoque, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told UNB over mobile phone that there is no forecast of rainfall in the day hour, but there may be rain at night (Sunday).

The city life was out of gear as the incessant rains triggered waterlogging and traffic gridlocks in different parts of the capital on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The rains, triggered by active monsoon, started at around 1 pm on Friday and continued through Saturday afternoon, inundating lanes in different areas, including at Green Road, Dhanmondi, Malibagh, Mouchak, New Market and Mirpur.