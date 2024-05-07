Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers in seven divisions including Dhaka and Chattogram in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Tuesday.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur division with hails at isolated places," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave is sweeping Gopalgonj, Jashore and Chuadanga districts and it may abate, it said.

The country’s highest temperature was recorded in Jashore at 37.6 degree Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6 am on Monday while the lowest temperature in Bandarban at 18.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the highest 130mm rainfall was recorded in Feni till 6am today.source: unb