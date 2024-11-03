Rajshahi gets first female DC in 254-year history - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi gets first female DC in 254-year history

Dainikshiksha desk |

The government has appointed a female Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate in Rajshahi for the first time since the district's establishment in 1769.

Afia Akhter assumed her role as the 127th DC today.

She previously served as a zonal settlement officer in Chattogram.

The district of Rajshahi was established on December 16, 1769, with CW Bawton Raus as its first DC.

Afia Akhter, born in Kotwali Thana of Jessore district, holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree in International Relations from Dhaka University, completed in 1998 and 1999, respectively.

She entered the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) as an administration cadre officer through the 25th BCS, with her first posting as an assistant commissioner at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office.

