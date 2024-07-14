Record number of 13,563 Bangladeshi students studied in US last year - Dainikshiksha

DHAKA, July 10, 2024 - A record number of 13,563 Bangladeshi students studied in the United States (US) last year, making Bangladesh the 13th highest sending country of international students to the country.

"This represents a 28 percent increase from the previous year, one of the highest worldwide, said US Embassy's Public Affairs Counselor Stephen Ibelli at a Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) session for 120 Bangladeshi students at the EMK Centre in Gulshan today.

The US Embassy Dhaka's EducationUSA team organised the PDO session for 120 Bangladeshi students, who will begin their studies at US colleges and universities, in the upcoming Fall 2024 semester, said a press release.

Stephen Ibelli, in his welcome remarks, congratulated the outgoing students.

The event featured several distinguished speakers, including representatives from the US Embassy Consular Section, EducationUSA, US university international admissions officials, current students, and recent alumni of US universities.

The speakers offered practical tips and shared diverse perspectives on the academic, cultural, and lifestyle differences that students will encounter while studying in the United States.

In his remarks, Stephen Ibelli encouraged students to take advantage of resources available at US institutions, as they embark on this exciting journey of academic, professional, and personal growth. He emphasized the importance of embracing new experiences and building a global network of friends and colleagues.

Over the past decade, Bangladeshi students in the United States have increased by more than 300 percent, from 3,314 in 2011-2012 to 13,563 in 2022-2023. The number of Bangladeshi undergraduate students increased by over 50 percent to approximately 2,500 students, while nearly 10,000 graduate students make Bangladesh the seventh largest source of graduate students in the United States.

These figures highlight strong educational ties and the high demand for US degrees.

In Bangladesh, EducationUSA advising services and reference materials are available at locations across the country, including the American Center at US Embassy Dhaka in Baridhara, the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Gulshan, and the American Corner in Chittagong, where trained advisors lead group information sessions and provide individual counseling services to students and parents.

EducationUSA reference libraries and remote advising services are also accessible at the American Corners in Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi.