Representatives of those injured during mass uprising to place 7-point demand - Dainikshiksha

Representatives of those injured during the July-August mass uprising will present their seven-point demand in a meeting with a group of advisers today

A delegation of those injured during the July-August uprising will hold a meeting with government which will take place at the Secretariat in the afternoon.

One of the demands is that the state must ensure the same standard of medical treatment for those injured that would have been provided to a minister or adviser to the interim government.

In the seven-point demand signed by Zihad Islam, a coordinator of the martyrs' families and injured of the uprising, they also said the medical expenses of the injured ones who received treatment at their own costs must be reimbursed.

Another demand was that the injured and the martyred be issued special cards and provided with a special monthly allowance for another generation along with their rehabilitation.

They made the demand for a museum by the name of "Smriti Foundation" commemorating those killed or injured during the mass uprising of 2024, and an annual mass signature campaign programme between July 1 and August 5.

They called for the formation of an independent probe committee to examine the medical files of those killed or those who lost limbs in the mass uprising, and legal action if any proof of medical negligence is found.

They also called for the swift prosecution of Awami League and its complicit forces, and a ban on these organisations.

They also demanded the accommodation of the voice of wounded protesters and families of those killed in the state reform initiatives of the future.

A group of protesters undergoing treatment for injuries suffered during the July-August mass uprising demonstrated in front of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) yesterday with various demands, including better treatment and government assistance.

The protesters relented and agreed to return to their hospitals with the assurance of support and quick release of funds after four advisers went to NITOR at 2:30am today and assured the protesters of proper treatment and rehabilitation.

The advisers last night offered to hold a meeting this afternoon with the representatives from among the protesters.