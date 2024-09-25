River ports asked to hoist signal 1 - Dainikshiksha

River ports asked to hoist signal 1

Dainikshiksha Desk |

River ports in some regions have been asked to hoist cautionary signal 1 as a temporary south or south-easterly gusty or squally wind is likely to occur in many parts of the country, according to the special bulletin Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The warning for inland river ports will remain valid till 6:00pm today, according to a bulletin issued 9:30 am.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 are likely to occur over the regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Pabna, Cox’s Bazar, Bogura, Rajshahi, Tangail, Mymensingh and Sylhet where in river ports shall hoist  cautionary signal no 1,” it said.source: unb

