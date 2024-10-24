Rizwana for involving local communities in dolphin conservation - Dainikshiksha

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today stressed the need for involving local communities in dolphin conservation efforts.

"The presence of freshwater dolphins in our rivers and waterbodies is an indicator of the health of our environment. To protect dolphins, it is essential to prevent water pollution and ensure the natural flow of rivers and wetlands," she said.

She called for increased public awareness and effective implementation of government initiatives to protect dolphins.

Rizwana made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion held at the Forest Department here on the occasion of International Freshwater Dolphin Day 2024.

Speaking at the meeting, she urged forest officials to work with courage and speed in protecting forests.

She asked the officials to report any issues to their superiors and assured them that her door is always open for support.

The adviser also mentioned that an initiative would be taken to introduce risk allowances for the forest officials.

Highlighting that planting native tree species is the primary responsibility of the Forest Department and instructed forest guards to take timely action against illegal logging.

Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; and Md. Zillur Rahman, Director General of the Department of Fisheries; spoke at the meeting as special guests with Md. Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Chief Conservator of Forests, in the chair.

Among other speakers were Dr. M. Monirul H. Khan, Professor of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University; Govinda Roy, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests and Project Director of SUFAL; and Imran Ahmed, Conservator of Forests for Wildlife and Nature Conservation.

The experts discussed recent challenges and future plans for dolphin conservation.

At the event, Environmental Adviser Rizwana Hasan officially launched the website for the digitalisation of the CITES Certification Process.

She also announced the results of a dolphin survey, which estimated the presence of about 636 groups or 1,352 Ganges river dolphins. A dolphin exhibition and documentary were also presented at the event.

source: BSS