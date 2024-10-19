Rizwana seeks cooperation from civil society to build discrimination-free state - Dainikshiksha

Rizwana seeks cooperation from civil society to build discrimination-free state

Dainikshiksha Desk |

 Environment, Forest, Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today sought cooperation from civil society to build a discrimination-free state.

"The struggle for establishing an equitable society and state is not the responsibility of the interim government alone, but for all of us. Cooperation of civil society is an urgent to this end," she said.

The Environment Adviser made the remarks while virtually joining the national consultation titled "Civil Society: Past, Present, and Future," organised by the CSO Alliance at Lakeshore Hotel in the capital.

Emphasising that self-reform is also necessary for state reform, she said the government and various commissions are holding discussions to establish a discremination-free state.

"Free flow of information is being ensured. When protests arise, representatives of the protesters are being engaged in dialogue. Confidence in the government must be maintained. Things are being handled differently than by traditional governments," the adviser said.

She noted that civil society and NGOs have contributed significantly to the state.

"As a community, we need to strengthen our bonds."

"The NGO Bureau must maintain transparency. We must uphold our unique identity and collectively work with that vision. Civil society and NGOs need to prioritise their work," she added.

Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, Adviser, Ministry of Social Welfare & Women and Children Affairs; Rasheda K. Choudhury, Convener, CSO Alliance & Executive Director, CAMPE; Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman, Former Adviser, Caretaker Government of Bangladesh & Advisory Committee Member of CSO Alliance; Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) & Head of the Anti-corruption Reform Commission; Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); and Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC, were present.

Important partners from civil society and NGOs participated in the event.

source: BSS

