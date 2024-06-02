Role of engineering universities indispensable to build smart Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

The engineering universities should play a pioneering role towards building a smart, developed and modern Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by 2041.

Utmost emphasis should be given on generating competent graduates for both local and global to meet the demands of the present era.

Academics and experts came up with the observation while addressing the inaugural session of a daylong training workshop titled "Role of Universities to build Smart Bangladesh" at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) here today.

The Innovation team and Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of RUET organized the workshop at its conference hall.

Member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Sazzad Hossain addressed the session as chief guest along with focal person, RUET Vice-chancellor Prof Jahangir Alam in the chair.

UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman, IQAC Director Prof Imdadul Haque and Research and Extension Director Prof Faruque Hossain also spoke.

UGC Additional Director Shahin Siraj and Innovation Team Focal Point Dwijendra Chandra Das conducted the training sessions as resource persons disseminating their expertise on the issue.

Prof Sazzad Hossain hoped that the RUET will play a pivotal role in bringing all the country's people under smart facilities.

In his remarks, Prof Jahangir Alam said their RUET will be built as the country's first smart university where academia and industry experts will transform the students into skilled human resources through working jointly.



The skilled students will attain the leadership capacity in the field of building Smart Bangladesh within 2041 envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.source: bss

