RU brings its exam management under automation - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) has brought its examination management activities under automation for betterment of all concerned, particularly the students and their guardians.

Necessary process of the automation has been completed successfully and the need-based infrastructure development and other relevant works were earlier completed.

Vice-chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar today opened the automation activities at the office of Controller of Examinations formally.

Pro-VCs Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik, Registrar Prof Tariqul Hassan, Controller of Examinations Ashraful Islam

Khan, Proctor Prof Asabul Haque and ICT Centre Director Prof Khademul Islam were present on the occasion.



During their respective power-point presentations, ICT Director Prof Khademul Islam and Controller of Examinations Prof Ashraful Islam Khan discussed the aspects of automated examination management highlighting its technical and applications elaborately.



VC Prof Golam Sabbir said that they have started promoting automated management in the examinations of the academic year of 2022-2023.

Various manual activities, including students' attendance to class, registration for taking part in examinations, result publication within four weeks of exams and issuing of transcripts and certificates, were brought under the automation system.

The VC said necessary works were done so that the targeted people can get their cherished documents online from anywhere and anytime.source: bss