RU Chhatra Union names Masud Kibria president in new 15-member committee - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) Bangladesh Chhatra Union announced its new 15-member committee, electing Masud Kibria as president and Poroma Mustafa as general secretary in its 32nd council held yesterday.

The council was presided over by outgoing RU Chhatra Union President Shakila Khatun.

However, controversy surfaced surrounding newly elected president over alleged past ties with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the recently banned student wing of Awami League, at RU.

Addressing the allegations, Masud said, "I did seek BCL's help to secure a hall seat. However, I never actively participated in BCL activities, which led to my removal from the hall. I am not a registered BCL leader."

Speaking on his vision, Masud said, "For 15 years, students here have been unable to freely express their views or engage politically. I want to establish an environment where everyone can voice their opinions openly. The Chhatra Union welcomes anyone aligned with leftist ideals. Our focus is on working with students to further their cause."

Commenting on Masud's past involvement with BCL, Central Chhatra Union President Mahir Shahriar Reza said, "We are aware of his brief association with BCL in his first year, solely for securing a hall seat. Since then, he has distanced himself from BCL, and for over two years, he has been dedicated to the union, actively participating in the July protests. His BCL link should not be a focus."

The RU Chhatra Union's previous committee was formed in 2019.

