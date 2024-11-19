RU suspends classes at 2 depts after clash over football match - Dainikshiksha

The authorities of Rajshahi University (RU) suspended the academic activities of law and marketing departments for today following a clash during an inter-department football tournament between the two departments.

The classes and examinations of the two departments were suspended to avoid further clashes.

The clash erupted around 5:00pm after marketing students defeated law students at the football match held at the university stadium.

Later, the students carrying sticks and hockey sticks clashed in front of Rabindranath Tagore Academic Bhaban, leaving at least 34 students injured, including a teacher from the law department. A journalist was also assaulted during the incident.

A group of students also entered the building and vandalised the notice board and other stuff of the law department.

On information, members of army and police, Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib, proctorial body members and other official went to the spot around 8:00pm and calmed the agitating students.

The university authorities will try to solve the matter and will identify those involved in the clash, the VC said yesterday.

Later, the authorities decided to suspended the classes and examinations.

