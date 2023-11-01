School, college teachers’ salary for October disbursed - Dainikshiksha

School, college teachers’ salary for October disbursed

Dainikshiksha Reporter |

The Directorate General of Secondary and Higher Education has disbursed the payment for teachers and employees in non-government schools and colleges under MPO-roll for the month of October.

Cheques have been sent to respective branches of Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Janata Bank, and Sonali Bank, who have been entrusted with the distribution of these funds, according to a directive of the directorate.

Teachers and employees are scheduled to access their government-allocated salary and allowances by November 7.

For more in-depth information, please log in to Dainik Amader Barta and dainikshiksha.com.

