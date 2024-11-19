School land seized, playground lost - Dainikshiksha

The Paschim Pasharibuniya Sikder Haat Government Primary School in Bhandaria upazila is facing severe disruptions due to the demolition of two of its classrooms to facilitate the construction of a nearby bridge.

Construction activities by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) have left piles of construction materials and mud on the school grounds, restricting space for students to study and play.

Adding to the school's challenges, a nearby canal poses an erosion risk, creating a hazardous environment for the school's 102 students.

Since the demolition took place two months ago, school activities have been severely affected. Monirul Islam, the head teacher, said the school, built in 1994 on RHD land, has limited control over its premises.

Of the 38 decimals of land allotted to the school, only 29 remain accessible, with the rest occupied by outside parties. Amid the disruption, students are struggling to focus.

Afrin Meem, a fifth grader, said the environment makes it difficult to concentrate.

"We have lost access to the playgound due to the bridge construction works," said her classmate Ariful Islam.

Teachers are also finding it challenging to conduct classes effectively. Monirul Islam said the school has requested assistance from higher authorities to construct a new building and reclaim the seized land.

Md Ahidul Islam, Bhandaria upazila education officer, said they have informed the matter to the higher authorities in Dhaka regarding the construction of a new school building.

"We hope that a new school building will be constructed within a short time and that the problem will be solved," he said.

