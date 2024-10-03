Secretary Mokhlesur terms report on bribery in DC appointment ‘baseless’ - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh’s public administration ministry senior secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman on Thursday dismissed the allegation of bribery related to deputy commissioner appointment as ‘baseless’ and labelled a recent article published in a national daily as ‘fake’.

When reporters drew his attention at the Secretariat about the screenshots showing his alleged involvement in the conversation on transaction of money, he said, ‘The screenshot photos published in the report show an iPhone interface but I use a Samsung phone.’

‘Ask them who provided this so-called evidence. I have no idea about the dialogue shown. If I speak less on this, it’s better,’ said the senior secretary.

‘I came from a middle-class family and don’t even use the phone given by the government. Those who know me are aware that I’ve been using the same number officially for years,’ he added.

When asked if he would resign in light of the allegations, he said, ‘If you’re asking this question for a sensational news story, then go ahead. You’ve worked with me long enough to know there’s not a shred of truth in this. Before asking such questions, ask yourself if it’s reasonable.’

When asked whether he would request an investigation into the accusations against him, he said the allegations were ‘baseless’ and the report was ‘fake news’.

Mokhlesur Rahman said three actions were taken in response to a previous report by the same newspaper.

He said, ‘Three steps have already been taken and are available on our website. I’ve written to the information secretary, where the name of this newspaper is mentioned. A formal government letter has been sent for action to be taken. Besides that, you know the regulations better than I do. They are taking the necessary measures.’

In response to the previous report, a letter has been sent to the home secretary to take legal action against the person involved, who is a fraud, he said adding that he will be arrested within a day or two.

‘A letter has also been sent to the governor of Bangladesh Bank regarding the bank account that was opened due to the inexperience or error of a banker. Action will be taken not only against him but also to ensure that such issues don’t arise in other banks as well,’ he added.source: newage