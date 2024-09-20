Section 144 imposed in Rangamati following unrest in Khagrachhari - Dainikshiksha

In the wake of escalating tensions from a clash in Khagrachhari's Dighinala, the Rangamati District Administration has imposed Section 144, effectively banning public gatherings and restricting movement to control the situation.

The unrest in Rangamati erupted earlier today when a group of hill students organised a protest in Banarupa, demanding justice for the Dighinala incident. As the protestors marched through the town, violence ensued, leading to vandalism of several vehicles and shops. In response, local Bengalis attempted to resist, sparking a violent confrontation between the two sides. The clash resulted in several injuries and incidents of arson in multiple shops.

Eyewitnesses reported that the violence escalated quickly, with protestors attacking vehicles and property. The situation prompted immediate intervention by security forces. Army personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control. Despite their efforts, tension remains high across the town.

The joint patrol team of police, army, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intensified surveillance to prevent further violence. However, public movement and vehicle operations in the town have significantly decreased since the clashes.

To ensure peace and security, the Rangamati District Administration has enforced Section 144, prohibiting gatherings and public assembly until further notice. The measure is aimed at preventing further unrest as authorities closely monitor the evolving situation.source: unb