Seminar on GNSS ionospheric observatory held at MIST - Dainikshiksha

A seminar titled 'Launching GNSS Ionospheric Observatory: New Horizon of Collaborative Space Research in Bangladesh' was held at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) here today.

Defence Secretary Md Ashraf Uddin addressed the seminar as the chief guest, said an ISPR press release.

Speaking at the event, he said this seminar will undoubtedly benefit the MIST by advancing scientific research, fostering education and innovation, enhancing national and global collaboration, and providing critical operational, economic and societal benefits.



The defence secretary believed that this significant milestone would mark a new horizon in pursuit of scientific excellence and technological advancement.

He encouraged the young generation to work hand in hand to overcome challenges in the field of science and technology and create a better world for all.

MIST Commandant Major General Mohammad Saidul Islam was present at the seminar as the chief patron.

He mentioned about the importance of space research using GNSS technology in the context of Bangladesh.

The MIST commandant said the MIST can better understand space weather and provide early warnings for solar events by joining hands to the international community on ionospheric monitoring and scientists around the world, while engineers of the country can develop improved protection systems for the society.

The distinguished keynote speakers discussed how the government research institute Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) is deeply involved in promoting scientific knowledge.

They expressed their hope that with the cooperation agreement established in 2021 with the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), INGV sought enhanced scientific collaboration in Bangladesh and to bolster monitoring capabilities across the Asian continent by installing an Ionospheric Observatory.source: bss