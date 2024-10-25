Seminar on study opportunities in Russia held in Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

The Russian House in Dhaka organised an educational seminar at the Legend International School on the possibilities of getting higher education in Russia under the quota of the Russian government.

Director of the Russian House in Dhaka P. Dvoychenkov told the participants about the procedure for selecting students for educational programmes of higher and additional professional education within the quota established by the Government of the Russian Federation and about the process of submitting documents by candidates on the online platform https://education-in-russia.com .

More than 300,000 students from around the world come to study at Russian universities every year, and this number is constantly growing. This level of trust in the quality of Russian education makes the country one of the leaders in popularity among foreign students.

In the system of higher education of the Russian Federation there are more than 750 universities and more than 650 specialties at various levels of education.

As part of the event, the participants watched video presentations about Russia and Russian education and also received answers to questions about registration on the online platform https://education-in-russia.com.