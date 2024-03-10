Shakib’s sister embroiled in Indian betting scandal! - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's sister Jannatul Hasan Ritu's name came up in the Mahadev App investigation – an online betting scandal in India – according to a couple of Indian media outlets.

The media outlets said that Jannatul was a business partner of one of the high-profile arrestees of the investigation who was recently nabbed by the law enforcement agency.

India Today reported on Saturday that Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency which has been investigating the scandal, arrested Girish Talreja and Suraj Chokhani, close associates of one of the promoters of Mahadev app, Hari Shankar Tibrewal, on Friday.

According to ED, Chokhani invested in an app called 11wicket.com in Bangladesh and Jannatul was one of his partners.

Shakib or his sister are yet to give a statement about the issue.

This is not the first time that Shakib's name has come up in relation to betting. In 2019, the all-rounder was banned from all forms of cricket for two years, with one year suspended, by the ICC for not disclosing communications with bookmakers.

The Mahadev app case is a high-profile scandal involving an online betting platform that enabled illegal gambling on various games such as poker, card games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket and the operation reportedly generated an astounding Rs 200 crore daily, according to ED.