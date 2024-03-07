Shooting student in classroom: Class boycott programme at Sirajganj medical college withdrawn - Dainikshiksha

Students of Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj on Wednesday withdrew their class boycott and sit-in programme following the suspension of Community Medicine department teacher Dr Raihan Sharif for shooting a student in a classroom.

However, the students will continue their other protest programmes including protest meetings, rallies until accused teacher Dr Raihan Sharif gets exemplary punishment.

On Wednesday morning, the students started a human chain and sit-in programme on the college campus boycotting classes.

However, they withdrew from the programme following the intervention of the police and college administration.

The students told reporters that following the assurance of the college administration and the temporary suspension of the accused teacher, Raihan Sharif, the class boycott programme was withdrawn. They will resume classes as usual on Thursday.

College principal Dr Amirul Hossain Chowdhury said as the health department has already suspended the teacher, the students have also withdrawn their class boycott programme.source: unb