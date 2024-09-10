Sikkhok Somaj for changing teacher's recruitment process - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University Sikkhok Somaj, a platform of teachers emerged during the student-led mass upsurge, today placed a proposal for university's reformation including introducing a two-phase lecturer recruitment process and decentralizing university's overall power structure.

"For recruitment of lecturer, the academic committee will make a short list of applicants based on their higher education, experiences, publications and department/ institutes' requirements. Then there will be three steps-Teaching demonstration, dialogue and question/answer session with students and finally interview with the recruitment board", read the proposal.

It added, "Lecturers will be appointed temporarily. Later, after completing PhD and publishing an article in a top journal of respective discipline, the lecturer will be appointed permanently as assistant professor".

Regarding the teachers' promotion, the platform also presented nine-point reformation proposals including prioritizing skills, experiences, publications and performance over job tenure, at a seminar titled 'Dhaka University's Education System Reformation' at university's Mozzaffor Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium this morning.

Regarding teacher's promotion, they further said, "Teachers have to submit peer review journals and the students evaluations must be considered during promotion. No promotion should be given to associate professor or professor without Ph.D. degree".

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Chowdhury, Treasurer Prof M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Professor Selim Raihan of economics department, and coordinators of Anti discrimination Student Movement Umama Fatema and Abdul Kader addressed the seminar as discussants.

Professor Zobaida Nasreen, Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, Dr Khorshed Alam and Dr Shahman Moishan presented the proposal in the seminar, chaired by Professor of DU Mass communication and journalism department Robaet Ferdous.

In the seminar, the teacher's body also presented their proposal on teacher's accountability, student and teacher's politics, research allocation, infrastructural development and campus environment with major focus on decentralizing power structure, introducing new admission system and increasing accountability in all the places.



Besides, the organization has outlined the election and appointment process of different governing committees and posts including vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellors, senate and syndicate members, deans, provosts and proctors to ensure accountability of the power structure.

While addressing DU VC Prof Niaz sought cooperation from all stakeholders including teachers and students and said, "The proposal they have presented is very insightful and some of its points are very relevant. University is a social organization; It should work for the welfare of the society adopting the views and opinions of all".The other proposal of the platform include introducing full time PhD program offering 50 thousand salary for student each month, introducing an analytical and intelligence-based admission test system, bringing down the ratio of students to at least 40 against a teacher, arranging part-time jobs and loans for students and cancelling the affiliation of seven colleges with Dhaka University.source: bss