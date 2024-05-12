SSC, equivalent results published, average pass rate 83.04 pc - Dainikshiksha

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2024 under 11 education boards were published today with 83.04 percent pass rate, a 2.65 percent rise than the last year.

"A total of 20, 13,597 examinees appeared in the SSC and equivalent examinations this year. Of them, 16, 72,153 students passed the examinations," Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury announced the results at a press briefing at the education ministry here.

State Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar, senior officials and chairmen of different education boards, among others, were present at the briefing.

A total of 1, 82,129 students got the highest Grade Point Average (GPA-5) in the examinations in the SSC and equivalent examinations which was 1,83,578 last year, he said, adding, "Of them, 83,353 are male and 98,776 are female students".

Earlier, the education minister formally handed over the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban here this morning.

The chairmen of 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - also handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.

In the nine general education boards, some 13, 45,678 students passed out of 16, 06,394 - where some 6, 23,853 are male and some 7, 21,825 are females. A total of 1, 63,845 students got GPA5 the highest Grade Point Average (GPA-5) in the SSC exams, according to the results published here today.

In the Madrasah Education Board, a total of 2,26,754 students - 1,09,714 male and 1,17,040 female - passed out of 2,84,665 students. Of them, some 14, 206 students got GPA-5.

In the Technical Education Board, 99,721 students - 72,986 male and 26,735 female - passed out of total 1, 22,538 students. Of them, 4,078 students got the GPA-5.

The pass rates in different education boards of the country are: 92.33

percent in Jashore Board, 89.26 in Rajshahi Board, 89.13 in Barishal Board, 85 percent in Mymensingh Board, 83.92 in Dhaka Board, 82.80 in Chattogram Board,81.38 in the Technical Education Board, 79.66 in the Madrasah Board, 79.23 in Cumilla Board, 78.33 in Dinajpur Board and 73.35 in Sylhet Board.

A total of 347 students appeared in the exams through the exam centres abroad and of them, 298 students have become successful.

The results had also published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 11am.

Students can get their results through SMS and also can get it by visiting

the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. source: bss