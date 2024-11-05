Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA - Dainikshiksha

The Election Reform Commission is taking appropriate steps to ensure the voting rights of Bangladeshi expatriates.

Reform Commission Chief Dr Badiul Alam Majumder conveyed the progress to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at a meeting at the Chief Adviser's office on Monday.

The commission chief said the voters' list is being coordinated with the national identity cards.

The Election Reform Commission is giving importance to ensuring the participation of women in the electoral process and necessary measures are being taken in this regard, he said.

The Commission is maintaining communications with the stakeholders using digital platforms and taking their suggestions, according to Chief Adviser's press wing.