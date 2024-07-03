Strike against Prattay scheme: Obaidul Quader to sit with teachers Thursday - Dainikshiksha

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will hold a meeting with the leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers Association on Thursday as the public university teachers continue their strike against a new pension scheme for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The federation’s Secretary General and President of Dhaka University Teachers’ Association Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan confirmed it on Wednesday.

He said Obaidul Quader spoke to them over holding a meeting on Thursday morning but the schedule has not been fixed yet.

Asked whether the movement will continue, he replied that they won’t go back to work until their demands are met.

The indefinite strike of teachers protesting their inclusion in Prattay scheme stepped on the third consecutive day on Wednesday, suspending all academic and administrative activities at universities across the country.

Source; UNB