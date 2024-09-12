Student movement coordinator of Barishal's BM College among 3 stabbed - Dainikshiksha

Three people including Sagor Mridha, 23, a student of BM College and a leader in the anti-discrimination student movement, were injured in an attack by a group of miscreants Tuesday night.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Barishal.

Eyewitnesses said that Sagor Mridha and his two friends were returning home on Tuesday night. At about 10:00pm, when they reached the college avenue pond area in Barishal town, 20 to 25 people led by one Kala Masud attacked and stabbed them indicrimintely.

When the locals came forward after hearing their screams, Kala Masud and his men fled.

Locals said that accused Masud has 21 cases of murder and robbery in various police stations. 'Even though he is openly moving around and committing various criminal activities in exchange of money, the police cannot find him.'

According to police sources, arrest warrants were issued against Masud in several cases.

Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station, said police were sent to the scene after hearing the news.

Besides, multiple teams are working in the field to arrest Kala Masud.

He said that preparations were being made to file a case in this incident.source: newage