Students block Rangpur-Dinajpur highway, demand advisers from northern districts - Dainikshiksha

Hundreds of students blocked Rangpur-Dinajpur highway to press home demands for inclusion of advisers in the interim government from Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

Students involved with the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement took position on the road in Rangpur's Lalbagh area from 11:00am and left the place around 1:10pm.

Traffic movement was disrupted for two hours after they went on the demonstration for the second consecutive day today.

According to the witnesses, the blockade was enforced with a procession from Lalbagh to the city's Modern Mor area.

The protesters highlighted the lack of representatives in the interim government's advisory body from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. They want to see Akhtar Hossain, former social services secretary of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and also leader of Anti-Discrimination Students Movement as an adviser to the interim government.

Yesterday, the protesters started a march from the Rangpur Press Club parading the major intersections, that ended at the Modern Mor.

Speakers including Rangpur coordinators Imran Ahmed, Jamil Hossain, and Nahid Hasan Khandkar raised voice over the government's discrimination against the northern districts. They said that Abu Sayed, a student who lost his life during the quota reform movement, symbolises sacrifices made by the students from the northern part of the country.