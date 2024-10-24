Students hold joyous rally for banning Chhatra League - Dainikshiksha

The Dhaka University students under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement held a joyous rally at the campus as the interim government banned Awami League's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Soon after the decision of banning Chhatra League, made under Clause 18(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, students brought out a joyous procession around 9:30 pm from the university's VC Chattar area which ended with a short rally on the premises of Anti-terrorism Raju sculpture.



While addressing the rally, student leaders thanked the interim government for the decision and urged it to launch a pincer operation against the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and bring them to book immediately.

"It's undoubtedly a great moment for us...there has been no one to speak against Chhatra League's terrorist activities in the university campuses across the country in the last 15 years," said Nusrat Tabassum, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.The 24's revolution revealed the fact that 'Mujibbad' has been hiding the true history of the country's all significant political events from people, said coordinator Hasibul Islam, adding, "From now on, the country's people will be able to know the actual histories.""In the last 15 years, Chhatra League established a state of fear and thus, no student could raise his/her voice...whoever stands on Raju premises with any demand came under attack by BCL men," said Ashrefa Khatun, a masters student of the university's sociology department.Coordinator Rifat Rashid called upon the student community to find out the hidden terrorists of Chhatra League and hand them over to the police so that none of them can get spared from trial.