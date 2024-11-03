Students should be active in extracurricular activities: BRUR VC - Dainikshiksha

Vice-chancellor (VC) of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr. Md Showkat Ali has said the university students should be active in extracurricular activities besides academic studies.

"The skills acquired through extracurricular activities will benefit the students in professional and personal life," he said while visiting orientation classes of freshers in different departments of the university

today.



The departments of the university organized separate orientation classes to welcome the new students admitted in the first-year graduation (honours) class in the academic year 2023-2024.



Welcoming the new students to the campus, the VC asked them to inform the university administration immediately if they are victims of any kind of discrimination or ragging.

"Complaint boxes will be set up in every department and residential hall of the university. The students can report any complaint in writing there," he said.Prof Showkat told the new students that they should develop the habit of studying and attending classes on time and practice punctuality from their student life.He also sought divine blessings and forgiveness for the souls of all the martyrs in the July-August students-people mass uprising across the country.Remembering Shaheed Abu Sayeed, the VC said if the students succeed through learning, the self-sacrifice of Shaheed Abu Sayeed will be useful.Acting Registrar of the university Prof Md Tazul Islam, Proctor Prof Md Ferdous Rahman, Director of the Office of the Student Affairs Dr. Md. Ileas Pramanik, teachers of different departments and newly-admitted students werepresent.