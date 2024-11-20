Students stage coffin procession at DU against 'fascist forces' - Dainikshiksha

Students under the banner of "Student-masses against Fascism" staged a symbolic coffin procession against fascism on the Dhaka University campus today.

They demanded a ban on what they termed "fascist forces," including the Awami League and Jatiya Party, and their political activities.

The procession began at 11:30am from the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) and moved through key areas of the campus, including Ruqayyah Hall and the Arts Faculty Building, before culminating in front of Madhur Canteen.

Palash Khan, a photojournalist of The Daily Star, said that the participants remained stationed in front of Madhur Canteen following the procession, continuing to chant slogans against authoritarianism.

They were still at the location as of 12:45pm.