Students stage demo in Dhaka demanding Bangladesh president’s resignation, ban on BCL - Dainikshiksha

Students demanded the resignation of Bangladesh president Mohammed Shahabuddin over his controversial remarks regarding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister at a demonstration programme held at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Among others, coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement attended the event and demanded the resignation of Shahabuddin and the banning of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League.

Addressing the rally, Sarjis Alam, one of the central coordinators of the movement, gave an ultimatum of two days to ban BCL as a terrorist organisation.

Sarjis said, ‘The Anti-Discrimination Students Movement wants to send a clear message that if needed again, we are ready to give our eyes, ready to give our feet, ready to give our hands, even ready to give our lives.’

‘The rise of the fascist Chhatra League will not be tolerated as it is responsible for killing our brothers. Even with our lives, we will fight forever to resist the fascists named Chhatra League, Jubo League and Awami League,’ he added.

Addressing the issue of the president, another coordinator Abdul Hannan Masood said, ‘We started our revolution from this Shahid Minar. Fascist Hasina fled from Bangladesh fearing the revolution. You ensured it on that day but why are you lying now? We want to make it clear -just like Hasina, the murderer, escaped, Chuppu must also resign.’

Masood demanded that Chhatra League be banned as a terrorist organization by Thursday.

Also mentioning a demand to scrap the present constitution, the students warned of a siege of Bangabhaban, the president’s official residence, if he doesn’t resign.source: newage