SUST students forced to vacate halls by local residents fed up with Chhatra League's presence - Dainikshiksha

Students at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet were forced to vacate their dormitories by Monday evening, following an ultimatum from local residents.

The residents issued the ultimatum based on allegations that members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were trying to create unrest on campus by occupying the dorms.

On Tuesday afternoon, the coordinators of the student movement held a press briefing to clarify the situation. They stated that a misunderstanding had occurred between the local residents and the students. The coordinators emphasized that it was not the BCL members but rather regular students who were staying in the dorms.

During the press briefing held at 2:30 pm on the SUST campus, central co-coordinator of the recently concluded student movement, Asadullah Al Galib, said that a rumor had spread on Facebook, claiming that BCL members had occupied the university dorms once again. This misinformation prompted local residents to gather on campus with sticks on Monday afternoon. They then issued an ultimatum, demanding that students vacate the dorms by 7 p.m.

Despite efforts by the coordinators and university faculty members to explain the situation to the residents, the students were ultimately compelled to leave the dorms due to safety concerns. The coordinators expressed their concerns over the lack of security for students at an autonomous institution like SUST.

The coordinators also accused the university administration of negligence, stating that the absence of a proper administration had allowed miscreants to frequently infiltrate the campus and conduct motorcycle showdowns, which have left students feeling unsafe and disturbed the university’s environment.

To restore normalcy at the university, the coordinators urged the swift appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor and other administrative officials.

Regarding the return of students to the dorms, Asadullah Al Galib mentioned that discussions would take place soon, and efforts would be made to reach a peaceful resolution. He emphasized that the students do not wish for any misunderstandings with the local residents, who had previously supported their movement to topple the authoritarian Hasina regime, a support they would never forget.

The Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and all hall provosts of SUST resigned on August 10, amid growing protests against the 15-year rule of the Awami League government. Since then, the university has effectively been left without leadership.source: unb