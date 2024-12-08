Syrian President Assad flees country amid rebel advance: reports - Dainikshiksha

Syria’s President Bashar Assad has reportedly left the country for an undisclosed destination, according to Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. This development follows a dramatic advance by opposition forces into Damascus, where gunfire and explosions have been reported.

Early Sunday, opposition groups announced they had entered the Syrian capital for the first time since 2018, marking a significant escalation. Footage shared by opposition-linked media showed a tank in a central square, with celebrations erupting as calls of "God is great" echoed from mosques.

The rebels’ rapid progress has seen them capture key areas, including the cities of Aleppo, Homs, and Hama, as well as large parts of southern Syria. The capture of Homs, a critical junction between Damascus and coastal strongholds, is being hailed as a turning point.

Government forces appear to have retreated to areas outside Homs, while opposition groups have reportedly taken control of the notorious Saydnaya military prison near Damascus, freeing its inmates.

Despite government denials of Assad’s departure, Damascus residents are preparing for the worst, with shops running out of essentials and thousands fleeing toward Lebanon, where border crossings have been shut.

The insurgent offensive, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, has progressed with minimal resistance. Analysts believe Assad’s dwindling support from allies like Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah has significantly weakened his position.

In the face of these developments, international calls for a political solution are growing louder. The United Nations envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has urged immediate talks to facilitate a political transition. Diplomats from several nations met in Qatar to discuss potential resolutions, emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid and an end to hostilities.

Meanwhile, HTS and its affiliates continue to consolidate control in the capital and other strategic areas, marking one of the most significant challenges to Assad’s rule since the conflict began in 2011.

