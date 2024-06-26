T20 World Cup: Afghanistan march to semifinals after dramatic win against Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

With a dramatic eight-run win (DL method) over struggling Bangladesh, Afghanistan advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. With their progress, both Bangladesh and Australia are eliminated from the World Cup.

It was the first time Afghanistan reached the semifinals of a World Cup in their cricketing history.

Afghanistan batted first and posted a below-par total of 115 runs, with Bangladeshi bowlers performing masterfully. Rishad Hossain was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh, taking three wickets.

In reply, Bangladesh's target was to chase it down in 12.1 overs to qualify for the semifinal, maintaining a better run-rate than Afghanistan and Australia. But they failed to do so. Rain also disrupted their chase on more than two occasions.

Along with failing to qualify for the semis, Bangladesh was also disappointed by not even winning the match.

Litton Das carried his bat throughout the innings and hit a fifty, but that did little to help Bangladesh's cause. Other batters also failed to deliver when needed.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy all failed to make an impact. Shakib and Tanzid Hasan Tamim suffered a duck each. Shanto returned only five runs.

Soumya Sarkar, who was added to the XI for the second time in this World Cup, also failed to deliver. In his first match in this World Cup against Sri Lanka, he suffered a duck.

Mahmudullah Riyad played nine balls and scored only six runs. All batters together failed to deliver on an important occasion when Bangladesh had a great chance to qualify for the semifinal.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan were the main architects of Afghanistan's win, taking four wickets each. The Afghanistan bowlers were so disciplined that they set the stage for a hat-trick three times in this match.

“We have worked so hard over the past few years, and we were dreaming and working for this day,” Afghanistan pacer Naveen said to the broadcaster after the match.

Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the semifinals on June 27th. In the other semifinal, India will take on England.source: unb