Tarique for creating 'collective community shield' for security of all - Dainikshiksha

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said his party aims to create a collective community 'shield', setting a precedent for ensuring the safety of all, regardless of their caste or creed.

He made the pledge in a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday, extending his wishes to the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The BNP leader also included a photo of the Hindu goddess Durga with his post.

“I believe every Bangladeshi citizen must enjoy equal rights, freedoms, and protection without any distinction between Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or Christian,” he said.

Tarique said, “Our country belongs to all Bangladeshis, and as a united nation, we stand to form a collective community 'shield' and set an example by ensuring the safety of everyone, regardless of their identity or background.”

He extended warm greetings to all those celebrating this joyous Durga Puja.

“May this festival bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to every household, and foster cohesion and togetherness among all communities,” Tarique concluded.

Durga Puja, the most significant festival for the Hindu community in Bangladesh, is in full swing, having begun on October 9 with Maha Shashthi. The celebration will culminate on October 13 with the immersion of Durga idols in rivers, marking the conclusion of the Sharadiya Durgotshab.