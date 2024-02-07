TESOL BD Int’l Conference on 9-10 February - Dainikshiksha

The 2nd TESOL BD International Conference 2024 titled ‘TESOL in Transition: 4th Industrial Revolution and Beyond’ will be held at the Auditorium of International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) on 9-10 February from 9:00 am to 5:00pm.

The event will be organized by the TESOL Society of Bangladesh, in collaboration with British Council, American Center, U.S. Embassy, Dhaka and International Mother Language Institute (IMLI), said an invitation letter signed by President TESOL Society of Bangladesh Convenor Professor Dr. Sayeedur Rahman on Wednesday (7 January).

State Minister for Education Rumana Ali will grace the event as the Chief Guest and inaugurate the event. Three renowned scholars from the field of English language teaching Professor of Applied Linguistics and ELT of University of Warwick, UK Dr. Richard Smith, Emeritus Professor of University of Southern California, USA Dr. Stephen Krashen and Professor of World Languages, ESL and Bilingual Education, English Language Specialist-2024, U.S. Department of State, Rider University, USA Dr. Maria Villalobos-Buehner will deliver keynotes at the conference.